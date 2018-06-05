Sammy Clingan: Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton delivers his verdict on NI midfielder after he signs new deal

Midfielder Sammy Clingan has penned a new one-year deal with Danske Bank Premiership side Glenavon.

The 34-year-old stays at Mourneview Park for another campaign, quashing rumours suggesting he was headed for the exit door.

Glenavon midfielder Sammy Clingan

Clingan, who has 39 international caps for Northern Ireland, moved to the Lugan Blues from Linfield last summer.

Last year he proved to be a central figure for Gary Hamilton's men, netting 12 goals and helping them finish third in the table.

“Sammy was brilliant for us last season, not just on the pitch – we all know his ability and the talent he has and what he brought to the team – but more so as well, off the pitch, his professionalism, the example he set for the younger players, the way he goes about his business, his attitude in training and everything he does,” a delighted Hamilton told the club's official website.

“Anybody that knows him knows he’s a tremendous guy and somebody you really enjoy working with and having about the club. I feel with the youthfulness of our squad at the minute, it’s so important to have people like Sammy and Jonny Tuffey around.

"We all know their footballing talent and ability but there’s also the massive reason of what they bring in terms of helping the kids and the examples they set for the young kids.



“Having Sammy on board for another season is brilliant news for the football club and hopefully he can have another season on the pitch like he did this year.

"He definitely contributed a lot – if you’d have told me we were going to get 11 or 12 goals out of Sammy this year, I would have laughed! Albeit a lot of the goals were penalties, that’s an important job in the modern era; having a good penalty taker is worth its weight in gold as well.”