Tough Europa League draw for local sides

Irish League clubs Coleraine, Glenavon and Cliftonville have all be handed tough Europa League first round qualifying ties.

Oran Kearney's side face Serbia side FK Spartak Subotica, while Glenavon and Cliftonville both come up against Scandinavian teams in Molde (Norway) and Nordsjaelland (Denmark) respectively.

Derry City face Dinamo Minsk from Belarus, while Steven Gerrard's first taste of management sees him take his Rangers side to Macedonia to face Shkupi.

The first legs will be played on July 12, with the second legs a week later on July 19.