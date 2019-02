Glenavon striker Cameron Stewart got off the mark against Ards on Saturday in the Danske Bank Premiership after moving to the club from Linfield.

The on-loan Linfield forward - who missed a few months because of injury - scored along with Conor McCloskey to give the Lurgan Blues a 2-0 win against Ards.

Cameron Stewart

And Stewart says it was great to make his debut and score a goal. And he is looking forward to Monday night's Irish Cup clash against Dungannon Swifts.