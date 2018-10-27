GLENAVON: Gary Hamilton’s praise for ‘growing resolve’ ahead of Newry City test

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has praised his players’ growing resolve.

Hamilton was quick to highlight the achievement in turning the tables on Glentoran last weekend in the face of the hosts’ early goal then a defensive approach following two first-half red cards.

Newry City AFC manager Darren Mullen. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Now Glenavon welcome as league leaders a Newry City AFC side still searching for victory on the road in a debut Danske Bank Premiership campaign.

“It can be difficult against a team with nine men as the natural move is to sit in deep,” said Hamilton. “Now we face Newry and people may think a certain way based on the league table but our preparations remain professional for every side.

“I’ve been to watch Newry and they deserve respect as a team promoted into the Premiership.

“Last season we finished with just four points dropped against the bottom six.

“We look on those games as the core challenges towards achieving our goals, any successful side must have that ability to prove professional under those circumstances and get the results.

“As is the case for every side, we aim to take advantage of any weak points we can identify and be aware of the strengths.

“We were also unbeaten in Belfast last season and certain performances and results can be seen as platforms on which you can build towards reaching those collective goals.”

Newry City AFC boss Darren Mullen takes his team to the division’s top side aiming to lift morale towards a lift up the standings.

City sit one point clear of basement side Dungannon Swifts working towards a recovery from defeat to Institute which Mullen described as “the worst in a long time”.

“There can be no excuses for the Institute performance and you can carry maybe one or two but not basically the whole team,” he said. “That level of display as a team is rare with this group and I always accept the responsibility for a defeat but the players know they owe something to themselves and the fans after last Friday.

“The only consolation can come from how it is unusual as previously this season we may have lost but when it is by the better side on the day and you’ve given your best then you can hold up your hands and accept that, compared to how poor we were against Institute.

“We face Glenavon at a 5pm evening kick-off this Saturday but the starting time is not as important to us as the fact we cannot produce the same kind of performance as against Institute.”