Glenavon goal by ‘unbelievable’ Jordan Jenkins attracts praise from Gary Hamilton

Jordan Jenkins’ progress off the Glenavon production line has yet to attract the level of outside attention afforded to team-mates past and present with a similar pathway.

However, manager Gary Hamilton will be hoping the teenager can push forward following a scoring appearance off the substitutes’ bench and transform potential into a consistent end product.

Jenkins’ summer tally of nine goals across friendly fixtures offered additional evidence of a talent described as “unbelievable” by Hamilton, one of the most famed forwards of the modern Irish League era.

“Belief is so important too for our younger players - with Paddy Burns and Jack O’Mahony coming into the first-team line-up this season it’s looking good at the club with quality young players,” said Hamilton. “People like Paddy and Jack have gone out on loan and it makes that difference playing against men.

“Jordan has probably been unfortunate in that aspect because with every transfer window we’ve never had enough cover up front to allow him out.

“Although it may lessen your squad (in terms of numbers), we always want to do what is right for the player and what is best in the end, so did toy with sending him out on loan to January.

“But then he was flying in pre-season and started our first few games but without that goal all young strikers need.

“He is one of the best finishers we have at the club, unbelievable in and around the box.

“We have young players with so much potential and if we can keep them all together the future is going to be good at Glenavon.”

Glenavon secured only a second success to date within a disjointed start to the Danske Bank Premiership campaign.

“We went behind when they hit us on the counter and scored a really good goal but even up until that point I felt we were playing some good stuff,” said Hamilton. “We regrouped, went again and got our equaliser and went into half-time the stronger side then dominated the full second half.

“It was hard to single anyone out, with the two full-backs excellent, the centre-backs solid, the wingers done a good job and our two in the centre outplayed Ballymena’s three, plus the front two caused United problems all day.

“Then the substitutes looked sharp and bright.

“On the bench today we had top players and some need match fitness but that competition can only help.

“We’ve players flexible over numerous positions but need that at this club given we don’t have the budget to go and sign one or two for each position.”