Glenavon pain game as Warrenpoint Town target more home success

Gary Hamilton feels his walking wounded Glenavon panel is suffering from an unprecedented run of injury issues.

A stretched squad has been disruptive within a return of just seven points from nine games as Glenavon prepare to tackle basement side Warrenpoint Town.

Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell. Pic by INPHO.

Goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey marks another high-profile absence following ankle ligament damage during Glenavon’s Scottish Challenge Cup defeat last weekend to Raith Rovers. James Taylor will step between the posts as Glenavon attempt to arrest a run of results which includes 13 goals conceded over back-to-back Danske Bank Premiership dates.

“In all my time in football I’ve never known a run like this with so many injuries to ankles and knees,” said Hamilton. “We have had to be unfair on certain players too, asking them to come back with limited match practice, maybe off a single reserves game.

“Others have been pulling us out of holes, even playing up to three games in a week.

“So I cannot fault the players for the effort put in.

“Also, we don’t want to make excuses for the situation and everyone is determined to get on with it - with the supporters over in Raith really behind the team and that’s appreciated.”

Warrenpoint Town return to league play on home soil for the first time since a welcome win against Dungannon Swifts that secured the sole points of the current campaign.

“I believe the added support and noise levels helped the players in our home game against Dungannon,” said Town boss Stephen McDonnell over the club’s social media. “There seemed to be more energy from the crowd and that always helps.”