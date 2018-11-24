Glenavon: Sammy Clingan seals points to see off spirited Ards

Glenavon rediscovered a scoring touch to see off spirited Ards by 3-1 in a free-flowing clash.

The two sides entered the Mourneview Park meeting at either ends of the table but both in search of a first Danske Bank Premiership win across November.

Glenavon, with just two goals scored in the previous three fixtures, broke the deadlock within seconds of an injury-enforced defensive reshuffle for Ards due to the loss of Johnny Taylor.

Rhys Marshall released Stephen Murray along the right and his low cross was swept home from a few yards by Andrew Mitchell.

Ards could draw first-half encouragement from an early Kym Nelson header plus efforts at Jonny Tuffey in quick succession from Michael Kerr and David McAllister.

Callum Byers then raced in early in the second half to meet a Gareth Tommons’ corner-kick but his header proved too high - with Ards left feeling low three minutes later as Glenavon doubled the lead.

Josh Daniels picked up possession, drifted inside from the left and smashed home a superb angled drive.

Mark Sykes’ spectacular scissor-kick attempt had Sam Johnston scrambling to push around the post but the next goal arrived for Ards.

A deflected shot left Tuffey scrambling to push out and substitute Michael McLellan reacted to tuck away the loose ball.

Ards pushed in search of an equaliser but Sammy Clingan’s composed sidefoot strike - having started then finished the move - proved decisive to seal full points on a welcome appearance in the starting line-up for the former Northern Ireland international.

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Marron, Daniels, Marshall, Mitchell, Sykes, Hall (McCloskey, 80), Clingan (Harmon, 80), Murray (Jenkins, 77), Singleton, Doherty.

Subs (not used): Hamilton, King, Larmour, Muir.

ARDS: Johnston, Byers, Taylor (McAleenan, 19), Kerr, Frazer (Mitchell, 46), Cherry, Kelly (McLellan, 57), McAllister, Tommons, McClean, Nelson.

Subs (not used): McAllister, Kelly, Strain.

Referee: S.Andrews.