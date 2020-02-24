Glentoran’s Paul Millar accepts ‘massive’ Linfield gap but vows to keep on fighting

Glentoran first-team coach Paul Millar is refusing to give up on the club’s title dream - but concedes the eight-point gap on league leaders Linfield is “massive”.

The Glens’ search for success extended to a third successive Danske Bank Premiership date as Glenavon followed the example set by Carrick Rangers in holding Millar’s men to a draw.

Back-to-back dropped points combined with a 1-0 loss to Coleraine add up to a blow to Glentoran’s bid to wrestle the Gibson Cup glory away from Linfield.

“We had a smashing run between October and the end of January, but Linfield have had a smashing February so it’s all about consistency,” said Millar. “Friday’s win was a great result for Linfield and eight points is massive, although there are games left and with everyone to play each other.

“There is a lot of football to be played but when you dominate games you cannot afford to drop points, we had the same situation against Carrick Rangers.

“When you cannot score and end up with two points from two games instead of six it comes back to bite you.

“But I was pleased with how we played in blustery and cold conditions.

“I think, with so many teams involved, the table has been changing so often and now Coleraine sit favourites for that second position but that could change.

“We’ve a really hard run coming into the split, so all massive games.

“I thought at 1-0 we should have finished them off but didn’t.

“In the first half, Robbie McDaid had a great chance and Navid Nasseri had a great chance, Jonny Tuffey makes a smashing save.

“We score but then give away what I felt was a poor goal from the first time I can remember Glenavon in our box.

“Then we come out in the second half and I felt we controlled it again, with Navid scoring a smashing goal.

“I don’t know what happened with the second goal - Marcus Kane said he felt he was winning the ball but then a player came through the back and pushed him, then the ball bounced and dropped into the top corner.

“Then we get a chance with the penalty.

“Hrvoje Plum took all our penalties and I think it was our first since his injury in January.

“It was a big, big penalty at 2-2 so we feel we’ve dropped two points.”