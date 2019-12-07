HOW IT HAPPENED: Glenavon 1 Larne 3

Johnny McMurray's second-half strike cemented success for Larne over Glenavon after headed goals before the break by Harry Flowers and Albert Watson, with Stephen Murray's penalty offering brief home hope in the 3-1 defeat.

F-T: Glenavon 1 Larne 3

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch

87: SUB (Glenavon) - Beggs on for Hall

84: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon) - Marshall

78: SUB (Larne) - Tilney on for Donnelly

74: GOAL - Glenavon 1 Larne 3 (McMurray)

McMurray with an acrobatic hooked finish to give Larne welcome breathing space after a swift break ends with Lynch's cross

65: SUB (Larne) - Lynch on for Sule

63: Burns' superb corner-kick across the face of a packed penalty area just lacks a touch by Glenavon

57: Murray shows strength to burst into the box but the angle proves wide and he drags his effort past the post

53: Another fine save by Tuffey to push away a Donnelly drive after neat footwork in the box

48: YELLOW CARD (Larne) - Flowers

48: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon) - Murray

47: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Murray) Larne 2

Sule's foul on Daniels results in a penalty kick slotted home by Murray to cut the gap

46: SUBS (Glenavon) - Larmour and Jenkins on for Doyle and Mitchell

H-T: Glenavon 0 Larne 2

43: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Larne 2 (Watson)

Another Donnelly corner-kick from the right...another headed goal by a Larne defender

41: Tuffey with another save - with McMurray again superb to pick out McDaid's run for the close-range flick with a sliderule angled pass from wide

38: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Larne 1 (Flowers)

Set-piece pressure ends with the first goal as Donnelly's corner-kick is headed home by Flowers

26: Great work around the edge of the area by Marshall to combine with Hall then slip a pass for Murray but his shot is blocked by the legs of Devlin

24: YELLOW CARD (Larne) - Ramsey

22: Hall's delicate, teasing, curling free-kick is tipped over by Devlin

6: McDaid a threat again - this time his curling shot deflects up off the leg of a diving Tuffey and Doyle knocks the ball out

11: McMurray's low drive is tipped around the post by Tuffey's out-stretched glove

3: Great strength from McMurray to retain possession under pressure then find McDaid with an angled pass to the edge of the box but the striker fires just wide

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Burns, Marron, Doyle, Daniels, Marshall, Mitchell, Hall, Harmon, Murray, Garrett.

Subs: Larmour, Clingan, McCloskey, Beggs, Jenkins, Wearen, Hamilton.

LARNE: Devlin, Flowers, Kelly, Watson, Ramsey, Sule, Randall, McDaid, Donnelly, Hughes, McMurray.

Subs: Mitchell, McEleney, Tilney, Lynch, McKendry, Graham, Gilmour.

Referee: Robert Harvey.