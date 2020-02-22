HOW IT HAPPENED: Glenavon 2 Glentoran 2

Glenavon battled back on two occasions - and had goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey to thank for a penalty save - as Glentoran's title ambitions suffered another blow in a 2-2 draw.

F-T: Glenavon 2 Glentoran 2

92: YELLOW CARD (Glentoran) - Pepper

88: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon) - Singleton

87: Chance for Glenavon as McCloskey's throw-in is flicked on by Larmour and Purkis hooks his shot goalwards from a few yards but it lacks power

84: SUBSTITUTION (Glenavon) - Byrne for Jenkins

82: Superb penalty save by Tuffey down to the right to prevent Nasseri from netting his hat-trick - and keep the sides level at 2-2. The penalty arrived for handball by Harmon after a superb Nasseri pass released Donnelly, who picked out O'Neill and the cross hit Harmon.

76: SUBSTITUTION (Glentoran) - O'Neill on for Van Overbeek

71: GOAL - Glenavon 2 (Harmon) Glentoran 2

Harmon with a goal to remember as his speculative ball into the box from just inside his own half - with Singleton and Purkis racing in - ends up over the line via the frame of the goal as a back-tracking Antolovic struggles to judge the flight

67: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon): Coates

60: GOAL - Glenavon 1 Glentoran 2 (Nasseri)

Dancing feet by Nasseri inside the penalty area to round Tuffey and slot home

58: Daniels' long-range drive is saved by Antolovic

58: SUBSTITUTION (Glenavon) - McCloskey on for Davidson

46: SUBSTITUTION (Glenavon) - Snoddy on for Clingan

H-T: Glenavon 1 Glentoran 1

47: Chance for Clucas at the close of the first half but he is unable to gain a connection on his header from an unmarked central position inside the box off Nasseri's corner-kick

37: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Purkis) Glentoran 1

Delightful glancing close-range header by Purkis to steer home Daniels' delivery from the right

32: Glentoran increase the pressure as Davidson scoops away the danger but the ball is fed back into the danger area, with Donnelly hitting the post then McClean steering wide off the rebound

30: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon) - Davidson

17: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Glentoran 1 (Nasseri)

McDaid helps win back possession for Glentoran, with Donnelly guiding the ball forward for Nasseri to race on and fire home with a crisp drive

16: Curling ball into the box from the right drifts across the face of a crowded penalty area forcing Tuffey into a diving save to tip around his post

4: Harmon hacks off the line when Nasseri's scuffed shot is steered goalwards by McDaid with a close-range attempt

3: Jenkins feeds Daniels on the counter-attack and his pass is clipped over by Purkis towards the far post, with the cross stopped by Pepper but Davidson's snapshot off the loose ball straight at Antolovic

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Larmour, Doyle, Daniels, Harmon, Clingan, Purkis, Singleton, Jenkins, Davidson, Coates.

Subs: Burns, Byrne, McCloskey, Beggs, Snoddy, Garrett, Farren.

GLENTORAN: Antolovic, Kane, Peers, Gallagher, McDaid, McClean, Pepper, Nasseri, Van Overbeek, Donnelly, Clucas.

Subs: Morris, Frazer, Crowe, O'Neill, Cowan, O'Connor, Matulevicius.

Referee: Shane Andrews.