IRISH CUP: Loughgall in shock win over Glenavon

GLENAVON 1 LOUGHGALL 2

Championship side Loughgall pulled off a shock Irish Cup result by beating Premiership team Glenavon 2-1 in the quarter-final at Mourneview Park on Saturday.

Dale Montgomery fired Loughgall into the lead just before half-time and former Glenavon striker Gary Liggett made it two 11 minutes from the end.

Glenavon pulled a late goal back through James Singleton.

Unused subs Simon Kelly of Glenavon and Loughgall's Stefan McMaster were sent off in the closing stages following a melee.

It followed a brawl on the touchline when the ball had gone out for as throw, and came just before Glenavon's late goal.

The Premiership club did get a chance to equalise in stoppage-time, but striker Andrew Mitchell headed over the bar.

The cup upset ensures Loughgall will play in the semi-finals for the first time since 1997 when they lost to Cliftonville.

The match was the only Irish Cup tie to be played on Saturday as the other three games were postponed because of freezing conditions.

Volunteers helped clear snow off the pitch and the go-ahead was given after a lunchtime pitch inspection.