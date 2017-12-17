IRISH LEAGUE: Currie’s pride at Portadown success on difficult first Lurgan Celtic fixture for Wilson

Portadown manager Niall Currie was full of praise for a team performance he considered had ‘everything’ against Lurgan Celtic.

The 6-0 success marked the biggest win of the Bluefin Sport Championship campaign for a Ports side struggling for consistency towards promotion.

Frankie Wilson. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

A brace apiece by Chris Lavery and substitute Darren Henderson arrived on top of efforts from Adam Salley and Kyle McVey.

The only downside was the departure of Stefan Lavery on a stretcher.

“First of all, I think it was an important day for everyone connected to the club as we held a minute’s silence before the match in memory of Portadown’s long-serving former kit man Geordie Richardson and that win was something of a fitting tribute,” said Currie. “In terms of a team performance, it had everything we would want.

“We started well, our intensity was good, we showed composure on the ball and mixed it up when required to create a lot of chances.

“We got a clean sheet and looked solid, moving it well from back to front and down the sides.

“I was just really pleased with the application, goals change games and having that early boost helped us relax.

“The bottom line was how we went about our business and, for example, it was Gary Warwick’s best performance since he joined the club, we got a good shift out of Chris Lavery and Andy Kilmartin was outstanding.

“We are devastated with the injury for Stefan Lavery as it looks like a partial rupture of the ACL but he will have the support of everyone from the club.

“Frankie has taken on a tough job but he is a good guy and I hope it goes well for him.”

It marked a tough start to life as Lurgan Celtic interim boss for Frankie Wilson.

“There has been a lot of turmoil of late around the club and I’ve been asked to come in as interim boss to try and help out,” he said. “It was a baptism of fire for the young lads at Shamrock Park but I felt we battled well before some indecision in the box allowed Portadown to score an opportunistic goal.

“Then there was a bit of panic and the second goal preventable, with the third and fourth killing us before half-time.

“We just wanted the lads in the second half to give everything and they deserve credit for showing that spirit.

“Gavin was outstanding in nets and we had five under 18s in the squad, so it is about regrouping.

“It is a bad result and Portadown went for it to hit us hard but a lot of work must be done on the training ground.

“The lads here have been working so hard.

“The guys are gutted, which is how it should be, but they put everything into the game and credit to our supporters for staying to the end to clap off the players.

“Portadown have been under pressure this season and we are under pressure and I know Niall well so there is an understanding of our situation.”