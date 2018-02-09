IRISH LEAGUE: Glenavon hit the road in bid to break Bannsiders’ home run at Coleraine

There is certainly no place like home for Coleraine.

The Bannsiders have suffered only one defeat at home in the past 12 months - a record expected to be put to the test with the visit of Glenavon.

“In 2017 our only defeat at The Showgrounds was the 5-1 loss to Linfield near the end of last season,” said boss Oran Kearney. “I’m not really one for statistics, but that is a phenomenal record.

“We have talked for years about making here into a fortress, we want to make it an uncomfortable day for teams from start to finish.

“The big games just keep coming thick and fast, I’ve stood here too many times in February in fifth or sixth place with not a huge amount to play for.

“It’s brilliant that there is a buzz from one big game to another and that’s the next one.

“We have kept our eye off gaps and positions all year as we just keep concerning ourselves with what’s right in front of our nose.

“We will keep doing that as it’s working for us and the players, there are no maths degrees in there to try and dissect what points we need for this and that.

“I’m sure they will try and cut the gap on us, like we will try and extend the gap on them.

“We are finally in a position where we have that little bit of depth.

“I think there’s been grumblings and people frustrated with Eoin Bradley, but he came back from a five-month injury in three months and that for me speaks volumes about him as a player and the appetite he has.

“With that, we knew at 33-years-old that it would take him a little bit of time to get back up to speed, with every game he plays he looks back to his best and it’s important to try and keep that going.”

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has singled out the success of the collective as key to a weekend win he considers within the “top five” of his time at Mourneview Park.

The 3-0 scoreline failed to reflect the command enjoyed by the home side. Hamilton opted to put his preference on praise for the teamwork at the heart of the sparkling display over any special focus on individual performances.

“I would put it down as in the top five performances in my spell as Glenavon manager, I felt we were in command from start to finish,” said Hamilton. “Dungannon have been one of the toughest opponents for us but the lads were tremendous on Saturday.

“We had to make changes at the back because Simon Kelly is still out with calf trouble and Andrew Doyle hurt his back at work.

“Players have had to line out suffering from injuries this season and others have not been able to sustain the high standards previously set because of playing too much football.

“When you talk about young players like Bobby Burns and Mark Sykes we know it is not fair to keep on asking them to line out each week but our options have been limited.

“It is credit to everyone in the squad how they have adjusted to those demands and still been able to make a contribution.

“If anyone has been below the normal high standards then someone else tends to step up and take on the extra responsibility.

“We will be tested again with two tough games in four days but the fact everyone works so hard for each other always gives us a chance.”