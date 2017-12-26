IRISH LEAGUE: Glenavon’s Rhys Marshall strikes to take win against Warrenpoint

Rhys Marshall’s first half goal was enough to give Glenavon a 1-0 victory at Mourneview on Boxing Day against Warrenpoint Town.

It leaves the Lurgan Blues in third place, 10 points behind leaders Coleraine who were held to a 1-1 draw at Ballymena United.

Crusaders remained second with a win over Cliftnville.

Marshall’s goal came around the 30-minute mark.

He was on hand to net after Andrew Mitchell’s effort came across goal.

Warrenpoint had proved dogged opponents, but assistant coach, Kris Lindsay, was happy to take the win.

“It was tough. This Warrenpoint team went to Windsor and drew and were unlucky against Crusaders.

“If you have asked if we had taken 1-0 before the start of the game, yes.

“Rhys has been outstanding all season he is one of these young lads who does well for us.

“He is probably played about 150 games, and he is only 21. It makes you wonder what you have to do to get away to England.

“Rhys has been outstanding for us for the last five or six years. You would just love to see young players get away.

“It is like Mark Sykes as well, he has been superb this season and I know clubs are watching him. I have even recommended him to clubs.

“What do they have to do, Rhys popped up today, he was outstanding against Dungannon. For a right back the number of times he overlaps and gets up and down and makes his recovery runs is unbelievable.

“We have a few games in hands, Crusaders and Linfield. We are still in the mix.

“At the start of the season nobody would have predicted come Christmas for Coleraine to be top and Glenavon to be third.

We are still there we have to keep fighting on.”