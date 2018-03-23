Irish League: It’s back to basics for Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has ordered a back-to-basics approach for the club’s attacking players.

A run of four games across March without victory has left the Lurgan Blues out of the Irish Cup to second-tier Loughgall and without Mourneview Park success in that period.

Glenavon break a sequence of four consecutive home games with a trip to tackle derby rivals Dungannon Swifts tonight and Hamilton admits going back to the drawing board to try and arrest the decline in end product.

Saturday’s scoreless draw against basement-based Ballinamallard United marked only the second time this season that Glenavon have failed to find the net in 32 Danske Bank Premiership appearances.

“We got the attackers to step out of the group training session and simply concentrate on hitting the back of the net,” said Hamilton. “It was all about trying to get back into the simple rhythm of striking the ball the right way.

“It is something I turned to during any dry periods when playing in England and, as a striker, I know the value of breaking it down to basics and getting into the routine again of just taking shots.

“It is a collective issue for the team at the minute and maybe it comes down to confidence.

“At times it can seem forced rather than natural for players in certain moments.

“Given how well the lads have performed overall this season it is very difficult to be harsh about the recent form.

“Creating chances in games has been a constant over this season, even in fixtures we have lost.

“Against Ballinamallard we had the majority of play and, although they could have scored, it was a case of us not taking advantage of opportunities.

“We have done it this season and stand with the second-highest tally of goals in the league.

“So we want to do anything we can to get back on track as the players deserve not to let the excellent progress so far slip up when so close to the end of the season.”

A blunt cutting edge in attack is an issue Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree also accepts as a source of frustration.

The Swifts followed up last month’s BetMcLean League Cup triumph with victory over basement-based Ballinamallard United but host Glenavon having suffered three subsequent league defeats.

“Only Carrick Rangers have scored fewer goals than us, so it has been a problem this season,” said McAree. “The loss to injury of Johnny Lafferty takes away our option of an alternative approach and too often we seem happy moving the ball sideways or back.

“In games we can keep the ball well but I want to see more adventure from the players going forward and we have plenty of quality at the club.

“There all still positives we can lift from those recent defeats of course but it comes down to putting it all together.

“Games with Glenavon tend to feature plenty of goals and I think it is a great derby fixture to have on a Friday at Stangmore under the floodlights.

“But in games against the bigger clubs you need to try and hurt the opposition and I am thinking all the time about ways to tweak things to be more dangerous as an attacking side.”