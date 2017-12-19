IRISH LEAGUE: Wilson targets January joy for Lurgan Celtic

Frankie Wilson’s Lurgan Celtic faced what the recently-appointed manager called a ‘baptism of fire’ on Saturday but he remains positive about the future despite the 6-0 derby defeat.

A Celtic squad that included five players aged under 18 made the trip to Shamrock Park to tackle Portadown across the Bluefin Sport Championship in Wilson’s first fixture as interim boss.

Despite the scoreline, Wilson was quick to point out the building blocks provided by a show of team spirit under difficult circumstances following recent off-the-field exits.

“Our discipline was good and shape encouraging,” said Wilson. “We had two sessions before Saturday within the fact that a lot of boys opted to leave, which is each individual’s choice.

“I do not expect we will have any more leave between now and the New Year, hopefully that’s the case.

“We had to turn to a lot of teenagers so maybe it was about throwing guys in the deep end for the Championship.

“With that the case, we will turn to January’s transfer window to bring players in.

“We are talking at the minute to Irish League managers to try and get guys on loan.”

Wilson was previously at Celtic as assistant manager to Colin Malone and returns with experience in Irish League.

Wilson will have support from assistant Ger Crossley following the departure of Brendan Shannon and Paddy O’Hagan as a management team.