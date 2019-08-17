MATCH CLOCK: Glenavon 2 Warrenpoint Town 0

First-half goals by Sammy Clingan and Andrew Mitchell secured a first win of the Danske Bank Premiership season for Glenavon.
Warrenpoint Town have now conceded 12 goals - and failed to score - across the opening three league fixtures.
F-T: Glenavon 2 Warrenpoint Town 0
90: Great opening to increase the lead but Murray is unable to produce the pass to slip in Daniels
84: SUB (Glenavon) - Burns on for Marron
79: A lapse in concentration offers O'Sullivan a sight of goal but Tuffey is alert to race out and block
73: SUB (Glenavon) - Murray on for Jenkins
70: SUB (Warrenpoint Town) - Doyle on for J.O'Connor
65: SUB (Glenavon) - Ferguson on for Mitchell
64: Slack Glenavon play - very much the pattern of the second half - offers Warrenpoint an opening, leading to shouts from the sidelines by manager Gary Hamilton to "stop being sloppy"
57: SUB (Warrenpoint Town) - Taylor on for White
54: Good work on the right by O'Mahony and he creates room but Turker claims the delivery
49: Griffin with some neat control to juggle the ball inside the area but the shot fails to trouble Tuffey
H-T: Glenavon 2 Warrenpoint Town 0
46: Watters ends the half with a first significant shot on target by Warrernpoint - but Tuffey comfortable
43: Firm Mitchell header off Clingan's drilled free-kick but Turker behind it
42: YELLOW CARD - Smith (Warrenpoint Town)
40: Mitchell is unable to get the power on his header off O'Mahony's cross
37: Turker with an out-stretched glove to push Singleton's shot on to the post after a neat exchange by the Glenavon left-back with Daniels
32: SUB (Warrenpoint Town) - Watters on for C.O'Connor
27: GOAL - Glenavon 2 (Mitchell) Warrenpoint Town 0.
Another searching Singleton pass creates trouble for Warrenpoint, with Jenkins picking up the loose ball and slipping in Mitchell to drill home
25: Singleton's upfield punt creates problems in the heart of the backline for Wallace and McVeigh under threat from Jenkins - but Warrenpoint recover to block the shot
13: Clingan's curling free-kick from a tight angle is tipped over and on to the bar
12: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Clingan penalty) Warrenpoint Town 0.
Clingan makes no mistake from the penalty spot
Penalty to Glenavon as Singleton's fine run into the box ends in a foul...
10: Jenkins' long-range drive is gathered low at the post by Turker
8: Clingan feeds O'Mahony, who twists and turns before feeding Garrett - but the floated cross drifts out of play
GLENAVON: Tuffey, Doyle, Daniels, Marshall, Mitchell (Ferguson, 65), Clingan, Marron (Burns, 84), Singleton, Garrett, Jenkins (Murray, 73), O'Mahony,.
Subs (not used): Hall, Harmon, McCloskey, Taylor.
WARRENPOINT TOWN: Turker, White (Taylor, 57), Bennett, Smith, O'Reilly, McVeigh, Griffin, J.O'Connor (Doyle, 70), O'Sullivan, C.O'Connor (Watters, 32), Wallace.
Subs (not used): Prendergast, Copes, Byrne, O'Kane.
Referee: Tony Clarke.