MATCH CLOCK: Glenavon 2 Warrenpoint Town 0

First-half goals by Sammy Clingan and Andrew Mitchell secured a first win of the Danske Bank Premiership season for Glenavon.

Warrenpoint Town have now conceded 12 goals - and failed to score - across the opening three league fixtures.

Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell

F-T: Glenavon 2 Warrenpoint Town 0

90: Great opening to increase the lead but Murray is unable to produce the pass to slip in Daniels

84: SUB (Glenavon) - Burns on for Marron

79: A lapse in concentration offers O'Sullivan a sight of goal but Tuffey is alert to race out and block

73: SUB (Glenavon) - Murray on for Jenkins

70: SUB (Warrenpoint Town) - Doyle on for J.O'Connor

65: SUB (Glenavon) - Ferguson on for Mitchell

64: Slack Glenavon play - very much the pattern of the second half - offers Warrenpoint an opening, leading to shouts from the sidelines by manager Gary Hamilton to "stop being sloppy"

57: SUB (Warrenpoint Town) - Taylor on for White

54: Good work on the right by O'Mahony and he creates room but Turker claims the delivery

49: Griffin with some neat control to juggle the ball inside the area but the shot fails to trouble Tuffey

H-T: Glenavon 2 Warrenpoint Town 0

46: Watters ends the half with a first significant shot on target by Warrernpoint - but Tuffey comfortable

43: Firm Mitchell header off Clingan's drilled free-kick but Turker behind it

42: YELLOW CARD - Smith (Warrenpoint Town)

40: Mitchell is unable to get the power on his header off O'Mahony's cross

37: Turker with an out-stretched glove to push Singleton's shot on to the post after a neat exchange by the Glenavon left-back with Daniels

32: SUB (Warrenpoint Town) - Watters on for C.O'Connor

27: GOAL - Glenavon 2 (Mitchell) Warrenpoint Town 0.

Another searching Singleton pass creates trouble for Warrenpoint, with Jenkins picking up the loose ball and slipping in Mitchell to drill home

25: Singleton's upfield punt creates problems in the heart of the backline for Wallace and McVeigh under threat from Jenkins - but Warrenpoint recover to block the shot

13: Clingan's curling free-kick from a tight angle is tipped over and on to the bar

12: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Clingan penalty) Warrenpoint Town 0.

Clingan makes no mistake from the penalty spot

Penalty to Glenavon as Singleton's fine run into the box ends in a foul...

10: Jenkins' long-range drive is gathered low at the post by Turker

8: Clingan feeds O'Mahony, who twists and turns before feeding Garrett - but the floated cross drifts out of play

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Doyle, Daniels, Marshall, Mitchell (Ferguson, 65), Clingan, Marron (Burns, 84), Singleton, Garrett, Jenkins (Murray, 73), O'Mahony,.

Subs (not used): Hall, Harmon, McCloskey, Taylor.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: Turker, White (Taylor, 57), Bennett, Smith, O'Reilly, McVeigh, Griffin, J.O'Connor (Doyle, 70), O'Sullivan, C.O'Connor (Watters, 32), Wallace.

Subs (not used): Prendergast, Copes, Byrne, O'Kane.

Referee: Tony Clarke.