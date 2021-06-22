Colin Coates looks set for Glenavon exit

A statement on the club website said the defender had bee placed on the list "due to the restructuring of the playing staff post COVID-19".

Coates only moved to Mourneview Park in January last year after 19 years with Crusaders.

The Lurgan Blues though have brought in three new centre backs in this transfer window as boss Gary Hamilton prepares for the new season.

Colin Coates looks set to leave Glenavon

Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey joined from Linfield with Danny Wallace coming in from Warrenpoint Town.

Speaking earlier this year Coates said he felt he could play on for another "two or three years" in the top flight.

"There is no reason why I can't play until I am 37 or 38," he said.

"I have plenty left in the tank. I will want to always play to a certain level and contribute to the team rather than playing just for the sake of playing.

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe