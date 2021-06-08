Gary Hamilton hails his best transfer window as Danny Wallace signs

The centre half joins Mark Stafford, Andy Waterworth and Mark Haughey in making the switch to Mourneview Park much to Hamilton’s delight.

“If I wasn’t to get anyone else in, bar a goalkeeper, I’d be delighted with the window that we’ve had,” he told the club website.

“I think this is the best window we have had in my nearly 10 years as manager of the club.

Danny Wallace in action for Warrenpoint Town against Glenavon

“It’s the most excited I’ve been about the calibre of player that I’ve brought in.

“Danny’s the latest one to come on board. 'Maccers' gave Danny his debut at Donegal Celtic and has brought him to a few clubs since then.

“He’s got better and better as the years have gone on and in the last few years I believe he has been one of the best centre halves in the league.”

Wallace, who has impressed during his spell at Warrenpoint Town, is looking forward to getting started with the Lurgan Blues.