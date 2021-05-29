HOW IT HAPPENED: Glenavon 1 Dungannon Swifts 1
A 1-1 draw at Mourneview Park left Glenavon in next week's European play-offs - with Danny Purkis breaking the Glenavon deadlock before Ben Gallagher's equaliser.
F-T: Glenavon 1 Dungannon Swifts 1
92: Carroll out to block a Fitzpatrick shot from a few yards after Glenavon pressure
87: Looping Fitzpatrick header comes back off the bar
85: SUB (Dungannon) - Robinson for Gallagher
83: SUB (Glenavon) - J.Doyle for Purkis
79: Glenavon have shots blocked in the penalty area by Campbell then Snoddy
77: Doyle's searching angled pass from deep has Dungannon on the backfoot and McCloskey fires goalwards off the loose ball but it lacks the power to test Carroll
75: SUB (Glenavon) - Devlin for Convie
69: Two attempts by Doyle in quick succession off Campbell corner-kicks - the first a fierce drive, the second a firm header - with Carroll on hand for both
68: SUB (Glenavon) - McCloskey for Hall
66: Rare second-half sight of goal ends with Fitzpatrick firing a low shot at Carroll
53: SUB (Glenavon) - Norton for Harmon
H-T: Glenavon 1 Dungannon Swifts 1
42: Purkis with great balance and footwork to create the opening for a shot but Carroll makes the block
41: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Doyle
39: Hyland tips over the bar after good work again by McAleer
35: GOAL - Glenavon 1 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Gallagher)
Simple close-range finish for Gallagher after substitute McAleer cuts in from the left and delivers a low cross.
32: SUB (Dungannon) - McAleer on for Campbell
18: Dungannon hit the post as Gallagher's clever footwork inside the box ends with a shot from a tight angle that comes back off the outside of the upright
15: Campbell drives forward from deep and slips a ball to Fitzpatrick but his low effort is just wide of the far post
12: Carroll with another fine save to stop Campbell from adding to the early lead
9: Carroll alert to tip over the bar after Purkis and McGee compete
7: Dungannon, once again, give the ball away - with Purkis picking it up in the centre of the park before slipping a pass to Snoddy on the overlap but his effort is wide from a great position inside the box
3: Hyland's attempted clearance is blocked but Campbell's shot from distance off the loose ball drops wide with the goalkeeper off his line
3: Frantic opening at Mourneview Park as Purkis has a shot blocked then Dungannon counter-attack ends with Convie twisting and turning but Hyland comfortable with the save
29 secs: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Purkis) Dungannon Swifts 0
Disastrous opening for the visitors as attempts to play out from the back result in a misplaced pass straight to Purkis and he slots home
GLENAVON: Hyland, Doyle, Purkis, Campbell, Hall, Snoddy, Harmon, Fitzpatrick, Garrett, Ward, McNulty.
Subs: Coates, Birney, Byrne, McCloskey, O'Mahony, Norton, J.Doyle.
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Carroll, Coyle, O.Smyth, Campbell, Gallagher, Carvill, Mayse, Convie, Glenny, McGee, M.Smyth.
Subs: Johnston, McAleer, Patton, Devlin, Conway, Robinson, O'Kane.
Referee: Andrew Davey.