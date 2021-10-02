HOW IT HAPPENED: Glenavon 1 Glentoran 2

Action from Glentoran's trip to Mourneview Park to face Glenavon in the Danske Bank Premiership

F-T: GLENAVON 1 GLENTORAN 2

85: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Snoddy

85: YELLOW (Glentoran) - Burns

81: YELLOW (Glentoran) - Marron

79: SUBS (Glentoran) - R.Donnelly and Clucas on for Plum and McDaid

77: SUB (Glenavon) - Stafford on for Haughey

73: SUB (Glentoran) - Crowe on for Bigirimana

72: Fitzpatrick hooks over the bar with his back to goal

71: GOAL - Glenavon 1 Glentoran 2 (J.Donnelly)

A foul on Plum inside the area hands Glentoran a chance to regain the lead - with Donnelly successful from the penalty spot

70: SUB (Glenavon) - Beggs on for Waterworth

69: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Fitzpatrick) Glentoran 1

Fitzpatrick heads home off Snoddy's cross after great work by Garrett and Fitzpatrick during the build-up play

63: SUB (Glenavon) - Campbell on for Hall

53: Clever skill by Donnelly to get around Birney and into the danger area but he steers his shot the wrong side of the post

51: McMenamin attacks the Glenavon defence at pace, twisting and turning into the box before firing off a low shot but Brown gets down low to stop

49: Bright start to the second half by Glenavon and O'Connor's corner-kick finds Birney on the run but he's unable to gain a clean connection with his header

H-T: Glenavon 0 Glentoran 1

35: Bigirimana slips the ball into the box for the supporting Marshall and his cutback is fired goalwards from a tight angle by the alert McDaid but Brown makes the stop for another corner-kick

34: Brown at a stretch to push away a Plum corner-kick from under his crossbar

30: Brown's punch off a Plum free-kick drops outside the box for Bigirimana but his first-time shot lacks power and Snoddy hacks away from a few yards out

29: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Garrett

26: Burns off the line as O'Connor's corner-kick is flicked towards the back post and Waterworth connects but the Glens defender is in the right place to clear the danger

23: Minutes after a Glentoran penalty shout is turned down, another dangerous free-kick delivery by Plum - this time from the left - is met by McMenamin but it clears the crossbar

20: Ward's clipped inswinging cross from the right finds Waterworth in space inside the area but his header drops wide of the target from a promising position

15: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Glentoran 1 (McCullough)

Plum's free-kick from wide on the left is whipped into the packed penalty area at pace - Brown can only parry and McCullough reacts first to head home

12: First effort on target as Fitzpatrick swivels in the box and fires goalwards from the right-hand side on the turn but McCarey is behind the attempt

GLENAVON: Brown, Birney, Haughey, Waterworth, O'Connor, Hall, Snoddy, Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Garrett, Ward.

Subs: Stafford, Campbell, Beggs, Harmon, O'Mahony, Hunter, Doyle.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Bigirimana, Burns, Marshall, J.Donnelly, McDaid, McClean, Marron, McMenamin, Plum.

Subs: R.Donnelly, Mitchell, Clucas, O'Connor, Smith, Crowe, Glendinning.