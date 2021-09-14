League Cup round-up: Holders Coleraine progress after five-star performance

They made it 2-0 two minutes later as Conor McKendry surged past two defenders before smashing home via the upright. It was three on 24 minutes as Evan Tweed fired in his first goal for the Bannsiders.

On the half hour Friel added a second from the penalty spot after Ronan Wilson was fouled.

The striker completed his hat-trick in the second half finishing from Wilson’s cross to seal a 5-0 win.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney hailed his side’s performance as they kickstarted their defence of the BetMcLean League Cup with a 5-0 win at Bangor.

Mick McDermott was taking charge of his 100th game as Glentoran boss and Mal Smith gave him the perfect start as he opened the scoring against Banbridge Town.

Skipper Marcus Kane then doubled the hosts’ advantage from a corner.

It was game over before the break as Jay Donnelly added a third. There was still time for another first half goal as Ciaran O’Connor fired in a fourth. Midway through the second half Smith added a fifth.

A double from Kofi Balmer and goals from John Herron and Thomas Oluwa sealed a 4-0 win for Larne over Limavady United.

Glenavon were looking to make amends for their heavy defeat at the weekend and Jack O’Mahony got them up and running with an early goal against Portstewart.

With 20 minutes to go Josh Doyle added a second before a hat-trick from Kyle Beggs wrapped things up before Douglas pulled one back to leave it 5-1 at the end.

At Seaview Adam Lecky’s early goal settled the nerves against Moyola Park.

The big striker added a second soon after to put the Crues well in control.

Lecky completed his hat-trick in the second half as he finished off a good move.

It was 4-0 soon after as Jordan Owens headed home a Jonny Frazer cross before he grabbed a second late on.

It was nip and tuck at Solitude until Ryan Curran fired Cliftonville against HW Welders in front before half time.

Levi Ives wrapped things up late on scoring from a free-kick.

Ballymena United fought back at Annagh United to win 4-2 in the end thanks to a brace from Conor Keeley and one apiece from Paul McElroy and Jude Winchester.

A second half brace from Harry Anderson secured Portadown’s passage into the next round against Newington.

Institute and the PSNI shared seven goals before Brian Donaghy’s side eventually came out on top 4-3.

Dungannon Swifts picked up their first win of the season as goals from Joe McCready, Caolan McAleer and Ben Gallagher helped them see off Armagh City.

Loughgall fought back from two goals down to beat Lisburn Distillery 6-2.

Niall Currie slipped to defeat in his first game in charge of Dundela as Ballinamallard United scored four without reply in extra time.

In the Mourne derby it was Warrenpoint Town who took the honours as Gregg Moorhouse scored in extra time to seal a 2-1 win.

Brian Healy fired Newry in front early on but the Point got back on level terms before the break though as Alan O’Sullivan.

Carrick Rangers also needed extra time to seal their progress to the next round against Dergview.

After a goalless 90 minutes Shea Devlin fired the Championship side in front.