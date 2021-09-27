Linfield season ‘average’ so far - but boss David Healy sure better to come

The scoreless draw proved ‘a poor game’ in Healy’s view, as each suffered a second-half red card following an incident involving the Blues’ Christy Manzinga and Glenavon’s Andrew Doyle.

Pressure failed to produce a decisive moment on ‘one of those days’ for Healy.

“I thought it was a poor game, to be honest, until the last 15 or 20 minutes when it became a bit erratic and helter-skelter,” he said. “It’s not the way we wanted the game to evolve.

Linfield's Jamie Mulgrew (left) battling in Lurgan with Danny Wallace of Glenavon. Pic by Pacemaker.

“Glenavon are a good side with good players and I don’t think it was a case of the teams able to cancel each other out as we played different formations.

“But it was just a game without any real quality and a lack of creativity.

“That comes down to personnel and the subs...speaking on behalf of my team, we had enough possession and corner-kicks but didn’t do enough to create the chances.

“We were just not hungry enough to go and score today.

“We’ve good players and a good squad...we mixed it up today but I always believe in the players.

“With the team selection today I was excited and looking forward to our team.

“I wanted to mix it up with more attacking players...but we had many, many underachievers today.

“At the minute I would say the team’s been performing average - but it will get better.

“We’ve got to reflect on where we’ve come from and the changes made, things don’t just happen overnight (with the transition from part-time to full-time).

“I will reflect but cannot be too hard on the players as we’ve an incredible group - hard-working, honest and they want to win and do well.

“I hear other people talk about journeys and projects, if that’s the case we are three weeks from the start of the season and three months into the start of a strategic plan I’m fortune enough and delighted to be leading as manager of this football club.”

Regarding the red card for Manzinga, Healy discussed “my player’s silly enough to apparently...I didn’t see and cannot comment too far...flick out of some kind” and that “Christy’s disappointed...but will respond in the right manner”.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.