Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger turned down the chance to replace Slavisa Jokanovic as Fulham manager before Claudio Ranieri was appointed. (Daily Mirror)

New Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri wants to sign Liverpool defender Joel Matip in January. (A Spor)

Spanish giants Real Madrid are ready to move for either Neymar and Kylian Mbappe if Paris Saint-Germain have to sell players because of Financial Fair Play. (AS)

West Ham United have blocked any move for Austria striker Marko Arnautovic in January after he said he was the subject of interest from Manchester United in the summer. (Daily Star)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is still in discussions about a new contract. The Spain international’s existing deal expires in the summer. (London Evening Standard)

Everton want to sign Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling when his contract expires in the summer. (The Sun)

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante refused to have part of his salary paid through an offshore company. (The Times)

Serie A club Roma are preparing a bid for Manchester United full-back Ashley Young in January. (The Sun)

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is in talks to sell the club in a £350m deal with a US investor. (Daily Mirror)

AC Milan are determined to re-sign 37-year-old former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Calciomercato)