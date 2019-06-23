Sammy Clingan agrees new deal with Glenavon

Gary Hamilton has spoken of his delight after experienced midfielder Sammy Clingan agreed a new one-year deal with Glenavon.

The club announced on Sunday evening the former Northern Ireland international would be extending his stay at Mourneview Park, despite relocating to Scotland with his new wife come September.

However, the club have agreed travel arrangements with Clingan to allow him to keep playing for the Lurgan Blues.

“Sammy has shown great commitment to the Club and it shows what type of guy he is that he’s prepared to travel over on a Thursday and maybe not get home until late on Saturday or on Sunday," Hamilton told the Glenavon website.

"He just loves the club. When we went to talk to him we didn’t think it was going to be feasible but thankfully Sammy has been the one to make it happen by agreeing a reduction in his wage to help cover the travel costs.

“You want people like that about the club. As I said at the AGM we’ve lacked experience at times in vital matches and it’s no coincidence that Sammy wasn’t available for most of the season.

"Hopefully we can get him back fit this year and playing every week again and giving us that experience and knowhow in situations where some of the younger lads have never come across.”