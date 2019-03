Josh Daniels scored the decisive second goal on Friday night to seal a 2-0 success for Glenavon over Linfield.

A composed finish from the former Derry City winger helped to double the lead provided by Aaron Harmon's first goal early in the second half.

Josh Daniels celebrating on Friday night at Mourneview Park against Linfield.

It marked a first defeat in the Danske Bank Premiership for league leaders Linfield since December 1.

Victory also provided Glenavon with a welcome boost on home soil following struggles for consistent returns at Mourneview Park in 2019.