What they said at Mourneview: Post-match reaction from the Glenavon and Molde camps

Glenavon stunned Nolde FK last night, with a 2-1 win at Mournview Park to give them an aggregate lead going into the second leg in Blugaria next week.

Rhys Marshall and Josh Daniels grabbed the goals to send Gary Hamilton’s side into dreamland as Glenavon battled back from a 1-0 deficit to register a magical Europa League first-leg advantage.

Glenavon celebrate

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton: “That’s the most proud I’ve ever been in my career in terms of one-off performances.

“It’s the sense of pride to go out and beat a club of as high a standing as Molde.

“We had 17 scouts here watching Molde players, clubs like Arsenal and Feyenoord.

“For our boys to go out and put in that performance, maybe scouts will go away now and think about our players.

“I cannot really remember an Irish League club getting a win of a similar standard.

“We had to be disciplined but we created chances as well.

“I’m lost for words to be honest and credit to the boys.

“I was in the crowd for Glenavon’s last European win in 1995 and our chairman, Adrian Teer, has told me he ranks tonight as the greatest result in his time with the club.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves, it’s a massive task but we have given this club something to play for and a fighting chance.

Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “Our pride is hurt and we know we’ve got to turn up next week with a better attitude and rhythm.

“Glenavon did not surprise me at all and Gary has a well-organised team, with players working incredibly hard even for pre-season.

“Mark Sykes is definitely a top prospect, he’s smooth with great technique and can see the game.

“Rhys Marshall runs up and down all day long, plus the two centre-backs defended brilliantly.

“We created chances and dominated most of the possession but Glenavon defended really well and counter-attacked really well.

“We took too many touches at times and need to get the balance back but it’s half-time in the tie.

“If you don’t get the margins and really turn up then it is not enough.

“But we have been in great form of late and one game does not turn that around.