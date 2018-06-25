Kwik Cricket win for Maralin

MaralinPrimary School emerged undefeated to win the Philip Wallace Cup in this year’s finals of the Lurgan Rugby Football and Cricket Club’s Peace 4 cricket coaching initiative.

Lurgan Model, King’s Park, Dickson, St. Mary’s, Maralin and Carrick Primary Schools all participated in the nine week coaching scheme with Maralin edging out Dickson Primary School by three wins to two on the finals day at Pollock Park.

Maralin captain Jed Allison receives the Philip Wallace Cup from LRF&CC Club Patron Jackie Leathem

Maralin will now be Lurgan Rugby Football and Cricket Club’s nominees to attend the Northern Ireland Kwik Cricket Tournament Finals to be held at Stormont later this month.

An enjoyable day was had by all the kids participating with prizes also being awarded for the bowl out, fielding and longest hit competitions.

Special thanks to ‘Giant Leap Sports Coaching’ and Callum Grieve for his excellent work over the course of this Peace 4 programme and also to Callum Atkinson of the NCU for his excellent coaching work with King’s Park PS during the scheme.