Lurgan retain Women’s Challenge Cup crown

Lurgan have retained their Gallagher Insurance Women’s Challenge Cup title after their thrilling two-wicket win at Stormont on Sunday.

Player of the Match, Suzi McCollum, took two for 15 with the ball and scored 14 runs with the bat to help her side pass the target of 70 with two balls to spare.

McCollum hit the single boundary in her innings and was supported by Lauren Breakey (13) and Chloe Neville (10).

CSNI captain, Nikhita Gondhia, rotated her bowlers well and set correct fields to put pressure on the Lurgan batters.

Her fielders were agile in the field and saved valuable runs defending a low total. CSNI took three catches and threw the ball well from the deep to cut off boundaries.

The wickets were shared amongst the CSNI bowlers with two apiece for Gondhia and Jemma Gillan.

Seamer Jennie Cahoon picked up a single wicket.

The pick of the bowlers was Abi Leckey who finished with figures of three for 14 off her four overs.

Earlier in the day, Rachael Thomas top scored for CSNI with 16.

She struck two fours in her 14-ball knock as she was the only player to reach double figures for the Stormont side. The next highest score was eight, with Leckey and Ash Healy both getting that score.

Alex Craig had the best bowling figures for Lurgan as she picked up three wickets for three runs during her spell.

McCollum and Jayne Kilpatrick caused problems and asked questions of the CSNI batters as they claimed two wickets each.

There were also wickets for Emma McMurray, Hannah Grieve and Lauren Breakey.

Grieve will be happy with her team who have all contributed at various points during the season.

Gondhia should be pleased with her side’s efforts as they put up an outstanding fight in the field, especially when they were only defending 69.

CSNI

A Cowan + c S Hinds b Breakey 5

S Rountree b McCollum 4

R Thomas b J Kilpatrick 16

A Adair b McCollum 2

J Gillan c McCollum b J Kilpatrick

J Cahoon b Grieve 2

A Healy lbw b McMurray 8

A Leckey c Grieve b Craig 8

L Beattie b Craig 1

N Gondhia c S Hinds b Craig 2

E Scott not out 0

Extras: 16

Total (17.0 overs): 69 all out

Fall: 1-9, 2-9, 3-14, 4-35, 5-42, 6-44, 7-62, 8-62, 9-66, 10-69

Bowling: McCollum 3-0-15-2, Breakey 3-0-19-1, J Kilpatrick 4-0-16-2, Grieve 3-0-10-1, McMurray 2-0-4-1, Craig 2-0-3-3

Clontarf

H Grieve* lbw b Leckey 7

S Todd b Gondhia 2

L Breakey b Gillan 13

J Kilpatrick b Leckey 0

Z Kilpatrick c Thomas b Leckey 1

S McCollum lbw b Cahoon 14

C Neville c Leckey b Gondhai 10

S Hinds + not out 7

A Craig c Cowan b Gillan 0

J Hinds not out 0

Did not bat: E McMurray

Extras: 17

Total (19.4 overs): 71-8

Fall: 1-6, 2-15, 3-16, 4-28, 5-30, 6-60, 7-64, 8-64

Bowling: N Gondhia 4-1-10-2, Leckey 4-0-14-3, Gillan 4-1-11-2, Cahoon 4-0-18-1, Scott 2.4-0-14-0, Beattie 1-0-1-0