FINAL DAY - The latest from the last day's play at the Irish Open - Regular Updates

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen has a cmmanding lead going into the final day of the £5.3million Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin on Sunday.

Van Rooyen began the third day in a three-way tie for the lead, but stormed to a superb 66 to finish 14 under par, four shots ahead of New Zealand's Ryan Fox and Sweden's Joakim Lagergren.

Among the early starters at Ballyliffin on Sunday were Ulstermen Graeme McDowell, Simon Thornton and Rory McIlroy - all too far behind to make a threat on the leaders.

McDowell, playing with Paul Dunne, found a birdie on the par 5 fourth - his third at the hole this week to put him one under for his round and level overall.

Dunne had back to back birdies on three and four to put him two-under on the day and overall.

Shane Lowry, partnering Thornton, had a bogey on the first, but picked up three birdies by the eighth to leave him two under for the day.

Thornton opened with three consecutive bogeys to leave him three over.

A massive crowd had again turned up at Ballyliffin to watch McIlroy, the world number eight, opened with three pars.

