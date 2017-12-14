GAA: New manager for Sarsfields

Former Clann Eireann manager Kieran Robinson - who has been appointed to the vacant Sarsfields post following the news that Johnny Niblock has moved to Desertmartin - has promised to place a big emphasis on youth as he attempts to bring the High Moss club back to the top flight of Armagh football, writes Eugene Creaney.

Speaking after his appointment Kieran said: “The Sarsfield’s squad is not that big, so maybe it’s time to look to see what the situation is with a lot of the young lads who are coming through minor and under 21 sides or possibly haven’t been around for a while, very few clubs in the modern game have the luxury of letting players go, so we will be speaking to a number of people over the next few weeks to see what the situation is.”

Johnny Niblock who spent three years with the Trasna club has already starting pre season training at his new club Desertmatin said “I would wish the entire Sarsfields’s club well, my time there was a great learning curve for me and I was particularly pleased at the way the squad reached last season following a difficult period when several players were injured.

“The Desertmartin job will afford me the opportunity to be a bit closer to home, and I might even pull on the jersey the odd time, Desertmartin are an Intermediate club who are a wee bit off the pace, so the job will be a challenge.

“If there is an outstanding memory for me, it came at the end of our game with Maghery this season, they were the County champions at the time and the Sarsfields fans gave their team a standing ovation after the game, were were missing a lot of players in that particular game but the lads finished the season with a gutsy performance, so maybe there is more to come from the team.”

The new Sarsfield’s boss will also have strength and conditioning coach Andrea Nash with him at the Trasna club.

Andrea was also part of the back room team at Clann Eireann, and the new Sarsfield’s supremo Robinson is also expected to in the future to name up to four coaches, two of whom are former player Martin McAlinden and Mark Reynolds who has been playing senior football for over 20 years and had a role in his clubs under 21 side this season.

The former Armagh assistant minor manager said he is making ‘no predictions’.

“At the end of the day it’s all about what the players want, I will certainly be paying the role a lot of respect, so if the players want to buy into it we could at least get back to the top flight, but it will be tough,” claimed the Annaghmore native.

Last Sunday week the Trasna club were unable to elect a new committee, but with the help of some slick P.R. work , and a positive outcome at their recent E.G.M, the North Armagh side are ready for the 2018 season with a new team boss on board .