Graeme McDowell was in danger of getting off to a poor start in his bid for a first win since 2015, but birdied three of his last six holes to finish one under at Thursday's first round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Championship..

"It was a grinding performance but nice to turn a 75 into a 71," McDowell said after his round at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

"It was one of those days that could have got away from me so I was happy to keep it under control and post something half decent."