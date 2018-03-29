HOCKEY: Lurgan close gap at top to Queen’s

Lurgan have closed the gap on women’s Ulster Premier League leaders Queen’s University to a single point following a 6-0 win at Portadown on Wednesday night.

Jo-Anne Wilson gave the visitors the lead in the 13th minute as the Ports battled hard against their derby rivals.

However, the floodgates opened after the break when the champions added five further goals without response.

Penny Joyce made it 2-0 two minutes in and then team captain Sarah McClure added two more with Chloe McCann and Charlene Stewart also on target.

Lurgan can move ahead of Queen’s if they can defeat Ballymoney on Saturday but that promises to be a more difficult task.

Money are pushing hard for a top three spot and, on Wednesday, defeated Mossley 3-2 in a tight contest at the Glade.

Mossley led 1-0 and 2-1 but Ballymoney prevailed after goals from Charlotte Campbell, Nikki Parke and Katherine Minahan with Zara McIlwaine and Kathryn Lorimer replying.

Their win leaves Money three points behind Dungannon but with a game in hand after the Tyrone team defeated basement side North Down 1-0.

In Wednesday’s other game, Banbridge defeated Ulster Elks 5-2 at Jordanstown, having been 2-0 up at the break.

In addition to the Ballymoney-Lurgan game on Saturday, Bann host Mossley while in the only local men’s game NICS are at home to Raphoe with Ireland’s U21s playing England in Dublin (10.30am).