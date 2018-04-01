HOCKEY: Lurgan take over top spot in Ulster Premier League

Lauren Wright was on target for Lurgan.
Lurgan have moved to the top of the Ulster Premier League for the first time this season after beating Ballymoney 2-0 with a goal in each half at the Joey Dunlop Centre on Saturday.

Their 13th win in a row leaves them two points clear of Queen’s, who have a game in hand.

Everything now points to a title showdown between the two teams, who meet head on in Lurgan tomorrow week.

Lauren Wright got the opener in first-half stoppage time from a penalty corner and Chloe McCann wrapped things up with 15 minutes remaining.

Lurgan coach Robbie McMinn said: “It was a tough match and they made it difficult for us but we’re obviously delighted with the win.

“Hopefully Ballymoney can now do us a favour when they play Queen’s but it’s looking like it will go down to the wire.

“But we are guaranteed second place now which means we are in the play-offs for the Irish Hockey League which has been our target all along.”

Meanwhile Ireland’s Under 18 girls completed a three-match series whitewash over France with a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Ireland’s Under 21 men lost their series with England 2-1 following a 3-2 loss in Saturday’s decider in Dublin.

Mossley clinched fourth place in the Ulster Premier after a 2-2 draw with Portadown while the title race will go to the wire.

Bangor need a draw with Kilkeel next Saturday to take the trophy while their opponents will triumph with a win at the fishing port venue.