Ireland take Test Series win in Australia with dramatic victory in Sydney

AUSTRALIA 16 IRELAND 20

Ireland were seeking to win a first Test Series over Australia for the first time in 39 years in Sydney on Saturday morning and they deliver after a dramatic and entertaining final third Test game.

Australia won the opening Test in Brisbane 1-0, but Ireland responded in Melbourne a week later with an impressive 26-21 vicrtory to take the Series to a winner takes all decider at Allianz Stadium.

First blood was drawn by Ireland after seven minutes with a penalty from outhalf Jonathan Sexton but the Wallabies were level through Bernard Foley on 13 minutes.

Winger Jacob Stockdale was sin-binned for use of the forearm in a challenge which Foley also punished with a penalty on 21 minutes.

But the Irish dug in and only some impressive defensive work kept them out, although Conor Murray did miss a long range penalty effort, but Sexton brought them level at 6-6 on the half hour mark with a routine goal.

Australias Israel Folau and Peter O'Mahony of Ireland contest a restart

Australia's Israel Folau found himself in the bin for dangerous play when he was tackling Ireland captain, Peter O'Mahony. The Irish skipper was forced off with injury as a result with the Ulster bound Jordi Murphy brought on as a replacement on 31 minutes

Six minutes from the break, and after some great Irish pressure - they failed to get the try they deserved as the Aussie defence again impressively held their lines. Instead Sexton nudged the tourists back in front for the second time in the half with a routine penalty strike in front of the posts.

Sexton sent the Irish into the interval with a 12-9 advantage, kicking over a fourth penalty with the clock in the red.

Ireland turned the screw from the off in the second half and although they were denied from some early sorties close to the Wallabies line, the first try of the game eventually came on 44 minutes.

Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony was forced to retire injury after 30 minutes against Australia

A penalty to touch saw Murphy secure, the driving maul was on and CJ Stander emerged with the ball for the try - Sexton missing the conversion to leave the Tourists 17-9 ahead.

The Australian response was immediate, putting the men in Green under huge pressure. A grubber kick finally unlocked the wall of Irish shirts, winger Marika Koroibete gathering to cross. Foley put a point between the sides with the conversion and still 25 minutes to play.

Foley failed to nudge his side ahead after 66 minutes with a penalty attempt which went wide.

Ireland were really on the ropes as the long domestic season appeared to take its toll, but the bench was summonsed and they began to respond in what was a frantic spell as the game went into the last five minutes.

Ireland rallied again as the clock ticked down with Sexton presented with an opportunity to put four points between the sides with just over a minute left - the flyhalf delivered with the long range effort.

The drama continued, Australia attacking with the whitewash getting closer, the referee goes to the TMO for a potential deliberate knock-on by Stockdale with the clock in the red.