Jacob Stockdale: Ulster winger apologises to Ulster fans after try fumble against Leinster

Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale took to instagram on Sunday to apologise to supporters for his try fumble during the quarter-final European Champions Cup 21-18 loss to Leinster.

The 22-year-old Irish winger, who went into Saturday’s Aviva Stadium clash as joint top try scored in the competition, dropped the ball in the act of scoring what could have been a vital try.

Stockdale wrong on his instagram account: “I’ve had some incredible highs with Ulster rugby, but unfortunately yesterday was a low for me,” Stockdale wrote on his Instagram account.

“Sport can be cruel and sometimes you have to learn your lessons the hard way.

“To the Ulster fans I just want to say I am sorry, I let you down, the support we had yesterday was truly amazing and you deserve to be looking forward to a European semi-final.”

Ulster head Dan McFarland had taken the heat of the winger’s blunder at the post match media briefing.

He said: “I’m proud of Jacob. Jacob played a great game and did a lot of good things. He’s disappointed but that’s not the reason we lost the game.”

“There are not many people in the world, who can beat that many players to even get in a position where they put the ball down,” McFarland added.

“It was not the reason we lost the game, there are other areas we can focus on.”

ULSTER COACH TAKES HEAT OF WINGER STOCKDALE