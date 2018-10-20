Lough Erne Resort launches inaugural Winter Series

Keep your game sharp over the winter by competing in the inaugural 5-Star Lough Erne Resort Winter Series which will be played on the award-winning Faldo Championship Course.

On the first Thursday of each month from November 2018 to March 2019 competitors can battle it out for some fantastic daily prizes and a place in the Grand Final on March 28, 2019.

This six-event Stableford Winter Series is open to both male and female golfers with the leading four male and female players from each event qualifying for the Grand Final.

Competitors in the five qualifying events can win a range of great prizes sponsored by Titleist and Footjoy with the Grand Final also including some fantastic prizes sponsored by Lough Erne Resort. Men will use White Tees, with ladies using Red Tees.

The Faldo Course at the luxury Lough Erne Resort (a fixture in the UK & Ireland Top 100 rankings) was constructed to the highest possible standards. The sand based fairways and USGA spec greens ensure that the course is playable all year round.

Tournament dates are as follows – Nov 1 2018, Dec 6 2018, Jan 3 2019, Feb 7 2019, and March 7, 2019 with the Grand Final hosted on March 28 2019.

The entry fee for all five tournament days including the Grand Final is £175 which includes refreshments at The Halfway House.

Faldo Championship Golf Professional, David Allen says: “We have decided to run the six-event Winter Series at Lough Erne to showcase the Faldo Championship Course and its exceptional playability 12 months of the year. This is the first time an event of this style has been on our calendar and we are very pleased to have secured sponsorship from Titleist and Footjoy to go alongside our own range of fantastic prizes.”

For booking and enquiries please phone +44 (0) 28 6634 5766 or email golfshop@lougherneresort.com.