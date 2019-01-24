Michael Dunlop to race on with Tyco BMW in 2019

Michael Dunlop will continue racing in 2019 after confirming his plans to remain with the Tyco BMW team for a second season.

The Ballymoney man’s future in the sport was in question following the tragic death of his brother William, who sadly died following a crash at the Skerries 100 last July.

However, on Thursday, Dunlop revealed he will again line-up on BMW S1000RR machinery for the Northern Ireland team.

His full programme of events on the all-new S1000RR Superbike will be announced in the coming weeks, but Dunlop said his key target was to win the Superbike and Senior races at the Isle of Man TT.

"I’m looking forward to working with the TAS Racing boys again this year. We grabbed a Superbike TT win last year, which was a good start and the goal this year will be to go after both the Superbike and Senior TT wins on the Island. BMW has launched a new bike, which I should be riding in a few weeks’ time.

"With the added improvements to the package and a second season with the same team, we should be in a good place to go after both the big wins on the Island.”

Dunlop won the Superbike TT on the Tyco BMW in 2018 under tragic circumstances after team-mate Dan Kneen was killed in practice.

He went on to chalk up a treble, winning the first Supersport race and the Lightweight race to move onto 18 victories, making him the third most successful TT racer ever behind his uncle, Joey Dunlop and John McGuinness.

Tyco BMW team principal, Philip Neill, said: "It’s great for TAS Racing to secure another season with Michael and together with our partners BMW and Tyco, we are looking forward to a successful season on the all-new BMW S1000RR.

"It was always our plan to continue with Michael, however it was important we took some time together to consider the best way to approach 2019, and we look forward to announcing further details soon."