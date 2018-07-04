Rory McIlroy: No excuses for not performing well at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Rory McIlroy admits he will have "no excuses" for not performing well in this week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

McIlroy won the title in 2016 but has missed the cut in four of the last five years, during which time he has had to juggle his duties as tournament host of the £5.3million event.

"I've cut back from a few things off the golf course," McIlroy said in his pre-tournament press conference at Ballyliffin. "It's not that we're not doing them, I'm just maybe not as involved in some of the stuff.

"There's been a couple of times where I just haven't felt as prepared as I could have been walking on to the first tee on Thursday. So I got here Monday morning, practised Monday afternoon and all day yesterday.

"I've done my work. So there's no excuse about not being prepared or not, and I've learned that as I went along. I felt I was underprepared at County Down [in 2015]. I felt OK at The K Club I guess. I've learnt as I went along and I feel this year I'm right where I need to be."