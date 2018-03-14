SIX NATIONS: Ireland want to finish the job with Grand Slam: Jacob Stockdale

Flying Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale insists Ireland want to make it a Six Nations Grand Slam on Saturday when they meet England at Twickenham.

Ireland may have already secured the Nat West 6 Nations Championship title - but Joe Schmidt’s class of 2018 want to write themselves into rugby fokelore by becoming only the third Irish side to achieve a Grand Slam.

And the opporutnity to do that is not missed on one of the youngest members of the current squad, Stockdale.

Having only made his Ulster debut in January 2016, his career trajectory has followed a steep upward curve.

The 21-year-old has already etched his name into the Six Nations record books. He has scored try braces against Italy, Wales and Scotland to become the first Irishman to score six tries in a single campaign in Five and Six Nations history.

The last time that was achieved was in in 1914 by England’s Cyril Lowe.

For Stockdale however, it is not about records or inividual glory, he wants to be a part of an Irish side which completes a rare clean sweep in the championship.

“It has been pointed out by many that an opportunity like this does not come around too often,” Stockdale told the News Letter.

“And yes we have won the championship, but we really want to go out and get a Grand Slam.

“It has been business as usual, there has been no let up.

“If we want that Slam then we have to be probably even better prepared than ever for going to England. It is a huge challenge and they will want to stop us doing it.”