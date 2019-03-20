Six Nations Rugby: Ireland to open 2020 series against Scotland as fixtures are released

Following a dramatic final weekend of the 2019 Championship, Six Nations have announced the fixtures for the 2020 and 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships.



Fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of fixtures for the next two years, and the anticipation has only been rising since the thrilling finale of the 2019 event.



The first weekend of 2020 will see current Grand Slam champions Wales begin their defense of the title against Italy at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.



Ireland will play Scotland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, while England will travel to Paris to play France on the Sunday.



Super Saturday 2020 will take place on 14 March starting with Wales v Scotland and for the first time the final match of Super Saturday will be on prime time with France v Ireland at 8pm (GMT).



The 2021 Championship will start on February 6 with Italy v France and finish on 20th March 2021 with France v Wales, again at 8pm (GMT).



Six Nations CEO, Ben Morel said : “We’ve got exciting plans for the future of the Guinness Six Nations, and this announcement is a key building block.



“As Super Saturday 2019 proved, the drama and spectacle a Guinness Six Nations creates is unique in the sporting world. Other unforgettable occasions this Championship season such as the clash of Ireland and England in Round One and Wales v England in Round Three will also live long in the memory.



“The 2019 Championship gave us a stunning finale with three teams competing for the title on the final weekend, a brilliant Grand Slam winner, and a unique Calcutta Cup match to finish the Championship off.



“We look forward to developing the Championship in partnership with our Unions, sponsors and most importantly of all our fans over the coming years, and to the next two years of the Guinness Six Nations Championship generating even more excitement than the 2019 edition."