Ulster Grand Prix unveils special tribute calendar in memory of William Dunlop

The Ulster Grand Prix has commissioned a special calendar in memory of road racer William Dunlop, who was tragically killed in a crash during practice at the Skerries 100 in July.

The 32-year-old was a huge fan of the Dundrod course, where he won seven times during his career.

Popular Ballymoney racer William Dunlop was sadly killed in a crash at the Skerries 100 in July.

Produced by Profile Publishing, the tribute calendar features photography of William racing at the Ulster Grand Prix over the years, which has kindly been supplied by Pacemaker Press International. The 2019 calendar will go on sale on Friday, priced £20.

It can be purchased online at the official Ulster Grand Prix website at www.ulstergrandprix.net, from Centra Whitemountain service station in Lisburn or at the Airport Road service station at Nutts Corner.

A donation from proceeds of the sales will go to William’s partner, Janine, and daughters Ella and Willa Wren. The Dundrod Club has also provided 100 calendars to William’s family for fundraising purposes.

Noel Johnston, Ulster Grand Prix Clerk of the Course, said: “No matter what I asked William to do, it was never a problem – he went out of his way for you. He was a well-mannered lad and a credit to his family. I can’t speak highly enough of him what happened to him totally knocked me for six.

“He was such a genuine lad and he doted on his wee daughter Ella. The calendar is a tribute to William and a donation of the sales will also be made to his family.”