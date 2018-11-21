WATCH: Ireland star Jacob Stockdale reflects on THAT try against New Zealand

Ireland and Ulster winger, Jacob Stockdale, scored a sensational try which sealed a first ever home win for the Irish over the mighty All Blacks in over 113 years of trying.

Stockdale's second half try helped Ireland to a 16-9 win, the second success over the All Blacks following the win in Chicago in 2016 - a game he watched on television, the Ulster winger winning his first Irish cap eight months later while on tour to the USA and Japan.

Since then Stockdale has been part of an Irish team that has won a Grand Slam, enjoyed a Test series victory over Australia. His try on Saturday at Aviva Stadium was his 12th in 14 starts in the green jersey.

Here the Ulster star, former Wallace High pupil and Lurgan Tiger ambassador reflects on the try, what it meant to beat the All Blacks and looks back at his meteoric rise in the past year.