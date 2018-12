Women's rugby in Ulster is the fastest growing of all the Provinces at the moment according to Ulster women's chairperson, Pamela Stevenson.

With 16 clubs now competing regularly in Ulster, the game has been growing across the Province at a rapid rate.

Pamela Stevenson and women's development officer, Eliza Downey, who has played with Ireland and Ulster, were at the recent Ulster Women's Junior Cup draw.

They took time out to speak about the game - watch the video.