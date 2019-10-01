A double delight for our Matthew at the weekend

It turned out to be a very good weekend for the winner of the club competition this week Matthew Madden, as he went on to win the club singles championship the very next day with a 4 and 3 victory over Stephen Crossey.

Matthew had 40 pts in the club competition with only 16 pts on the front nine, which contained two birdies at the 4th and 7th holes, three pars at the 2nd 8th and 9th holes, one no-score at the 3rd hole, and three single bogeys, but his round really lit up in the back nine with four birdies at the 12th, 13th, 17th and 18th holes, and five pars, to win by one shot, for a very satisfying weekend for Matthew.

In 2nd place with 39pts was Michael Frazer, he had 21pts on his front nine with four pars at the 1st, 2nd, 7th and 8th holes, one double bogey at the 5th hole, and four single bogeys, his back nine of 18pts contained another two pars at the 13th and 14th holes, four single bogeys, and three double bogeys at the 10th, 16th and 17th holes.

In 3rd place was Michael Haughian with 38 pts, he had a front nine score of 17pts with five pars at the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th and 8th holes, one double bogey at the 5th hole, and three single bogeys, and a steady back nine score of 21pts with two single bogeys at the 11th and 13th holes, and seven pars.

The gross prize was won by Fintan Mc Areavey with 33 gross pts, he had a front nine of 34 with two birdies at the 1st and 8th holes, one single bogey at the 5th hole, and six pars, and a back nine of 41 with one birdie at the 18 th hole, three pars at the 14th, 16th and 17th holes, and five single bogeys.

Fourth prize went to David Mulholland with 38pts he had a front nine of 19pts and a back nine of 19pts with 10 pars, seven single bogeys, and two double bogeys.

Fifth place went to Gerry Donnelly with 38pts.

The senior prize was won by Brian Brady with 37pts

Section Winners:

0-10 John Mc Caffrey 37pts

11-16 David Carville 37pts

17+ Paul Breen 37pts