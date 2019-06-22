Armagh secure third round place in All Ireland qualifiers after comfortable win over Monaghan

Malachy O’Rourke has resigned as Monaghan manager after their All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Armagh.

The Fermanagh native leaves after seven years in charge of the Farneymen, who he led to two Ulster Championship titles.

O’Rourke announced he will be stepping down minutes after Monaghan’s eight-point loss to the Orchardmen at Clones.

Rian O’Neill scored two second-half goals to give Kieran McGeeney’s men a 2-17 to 1-12 victory.

After leading by a point at the end of a thrilling first-half at Clones, Armagh took control after the break to secure their place in the third round of the qualifiers.