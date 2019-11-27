Cowboys end Rookie Roadshow

On Sunday, Craigavon Cowboys finished off their Rookie Roadshow by running a session in Pollock Park, Lurgan where they welcomed locals to try out American Football.

Plenty of athletes showed up and took part in an NFL style Combine that tested their strength, speed and explosiveness then moved on to position drills where they where taught the basics of each position.

Zack Cassidy takes instruction from Cowboys Veteran Jonny Magee during the recruitment day in Lurgan

Then at the end, the rookies went through a football scrimmage where they played a broken down version of the game.

Cowboys Defensive Co-Ordinator, Mark Beattie said: “The guys where put through their paces and even though a few found the NFL Style Combine tough going at times, they all showed up well with varying degrees of athleticism but it gives the coaches here an idea of where they are at, athleticism wise and gives the guys an insight into what we expect of our players.

“Within the positional drills they rookies all showed some real promise and willingness to learn with some guys really looking at home at some positions. It is pleasing to see them taking to the game so quickly and the scrimmage we had at the end showed that there is some real potential within the Lurgan locals.”

“The Cowboys Rookie Roadshow is done for the year as they now turn their heads towards starting Pre-Season this coming Sunday at Annagh United 3G, Tandragee Road, Portadown. The Cowboys are reigning IAFL1 Champions which means they make their eagerly awaiting return to Ireland’s top division, the Shamrock Bowl Conference, so the Coaches and Players will be keen to kick start their Pre-Season Training.

Rookies Morgan Gamble and Jose Rodriguez go through some technique drills

“It is not too late if you missed Sunday’s event and want to give the sport a go as the Cowboys always welcome new players along to training and this coming Sunday is as good a time as any, Cowboys train from 11am - 1pm on Sundays 1, 8 and 15 December at Annagh United so go along and give it a go. If you have any questions or want more information, you can contact the Cowboys on their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.”

Richard Lilburn catching a pass

Luke McConnell looks to grab a pass from Cowboys QB