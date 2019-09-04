Daniel smashes Irish Record at World Championships debut

Magheralin swimmer Daniel Wiffen, who is a member of Lisburn City Swimming Club, has had a fantastic end to his season.

Following on from his success at the European Junior Championships in Kazan, Russia, Daniel continued training hard all summer along with training partner, and twin bother Nathan Wiffen and also LCSC Head Coach, Martin J McGann.

Daniel is now ranked 18th in the world

His extended training included a training camp in Club La Santa, Lanzarote and a number of additional sessions at Lisburn Leisureplex, where the centre had kindly provided additional training time for Daniel.

As one of only three Irish swimmers to qualify for the World Junior Championships, Daniel performed extremely well.

He just missed breaking his own Irish Junior record in the 800m freestyle on Thursday which made him more determined for his next event.

In the 1500m freestyle, Daniel won his heat with nail-biting head to head swim against Gian Franco Turco (ARG), which was a race from the start where the outcome was unknown until the final 50m length.

Daniel achieved a 13 second personal best time since his swim in Kazan in July and chipped 7 seconds off the Irish Junior record which has stood since 2009.

His coach Martin J MGann was delighted with is performance and attitude towards his training for this event and is looking forward to a bright future for this young rising star.

Organisers wish Daniel luck for the next season.