Finbar wins Club Comp

It was a stroke competition at Silverwood Golf Club recntly, and with a lot of rain, the course was difficult.

The winner with a nett 69 was Finbar Headley, he had a front nine score of 38 with one birdie at the 4th hole, five pars at the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 8th and 9th holes, one double bogey at the 5th hole, and two single bogeys, his back nine of 34 had three pars at the 14th, 17th, and 18th holes, and six single bogeys to win by one shot.

In 2nd place was Gareth Murphy with a nett 70, he had a front nine of 40 with five pars at the 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 8th, 9th holes, one double bogey at the 4th hole, and three single bogeys, to go with a back nine of 45 that had another two pars at the 14th and 18 th holes, one double bogey at the 15th hole, and six single bogeys.

In 3rd place was Matt Gilpin with another nett 70, he had a front nine of 40 with five pars at the 1st, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th holes, and one double bogey at the 3rd hole, and three single bogeys, and a back nine of 46 that included two pars at the 13th and 14th hole, six single bogeys, and a triple bogey eight at the 11th hole.

The gross prize went to John Marley with a gross 77, he had a front nine of 39 with five pars at the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th and 8th holes, and four single bogeys, and a back nine of 38 with eight pars and only one bogey at the 16th hole.

Fourth place went to Robert Blevins with a nett 73, he had a front nine of 39 with six pars at the 2nd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th holes, one double bogey at the 4 th hole, and two single bogeys, and a back nine of 41 with another six pars, one double bogey at the 12th hole, and two single bogeys at the 15th and 17th hole.

Fifth place went to Damian McGready with a nett 73, he had a front nine of 44, and a back nine of 47.

The Senior prize was won by Sean Ashe with a nett 73.

Sections Winner’s:

0-10 Michael Haughian nett 73

11-16 Peter Mc Cabe nett 73

17+ Jeremy Marks nett 77