Full points at The Grove

Castledon 58 (0 pts) Lurgan B 80 (7 pts)

Lurgan B excelled at The Grove, Belfast against Castledon with a 22 points win to take the full seven points from the match to hold on to third place in Division 5 with five consecutive league wins.

Peter Ruffold's bowling for Lurgan 2 in the recent Veterans' derby match against Lurgan 1

They are strong contenders for at least a top three finish; being just 2 points behind league leaders Cloughey and a point behind second-placed Carrickfergus B.

Up for another away win they fought hard for the seven points with Billy Strain’s rink gaining a league point with a 1-shot win over the home rink and also with Neil Sloan’s taking 3 fine shots of the last end to secure the full league points.

Billy Strain with Dick McClune, Melvyn Hamilton and Derek Henderson were 14-7 up after 14 ends and were looking favourable for a win but Craig Miles, the young

Castledon third, entered the fray with some fantastic running shots for the home rink to win the next four ends and also 5-shot win on 19 th end. It was all square at 17 all going into the last end but Billy Strain sealed the Lurgan rink win with a brilliant draw shot to finish 18-17 ahead.

Neil Sloan, Albert Houston, Gerry Stewart and Neil Harvey were 16-8 ahead at the three-quarter stage and were coasting for victory. Bryans’ home rink came back

strong to take 9 shots off the next four ends to be 17-16 ahead. Sloan lifted his men’s spirits to get back at the home rink; collecting 4 shots off the last 2 ends to finish well with a 21-17 win.

Ahead from the start, Peter Ruffold, Bobby Boness, Rodney McCarthy and Gerry Devlin held their line successfully throughout their game. Never giving an inch to the

opposition they ended their game 10 shots ahead and a 21-10 win to secure another league point.

Mike Parr, Stewart Martin, Paul Henderson and Bobby Livingstone bowled equally well throughout their game against Miles’ rink. Having got off to a fantastic start with an 8-0 lead after 4 ends, they held the lead stoically throughout to win 20-14; another great win and a vital league point.

Veterans final league placings settled

Lurgan 1 travelled to Bessbrook to try out their new synthetic green for the first time on which was to be their last match of a busy Veterans’ Bowling League season.

The occasional rain made things difficult for Lurgan men with the consequent changes in pace.

Alan Briggs’ rink went down 26-12 but Harry Cosgrove’s won 22-20 in a very close encounter with the home four, meaning that they were able to just hold on to a

second place League finish.

The Kilkeel side, Esplanade Utd had already won the league last week but they didn’t relent having taken the full points at Banbridge to assist Lurgan 1 to take the

runner-up spot.

It was dismal finish for Lurgan 2 who had prospects of securing third place but it wasn’t to be when they lost unexpectedly by 43-24 to lower placed Dromore to finish in fourth place.

The League Cup tournament starts next Monday with Lurgan 1 having a bye and Lurgan 2, last season’s beaten finalists, meeting Banbridge at home in the first

round.